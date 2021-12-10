Florence Pugh and Rami Malek join the new Christopher Nolan

OppenheimerChristopher Nolan’s new production has just hit the acting market and added Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie to its bag. You probably know the first one, but it is worth mentioning that she is an Oscar nominee for her role in Little women. Who if he owns a golden statuette is Malek, who got it for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the controversial Bohemian Rhapsody. And Safdie is an actor, but above all a prestigious director, responsible for critical favorites Good time and Uncut Gems.

Thus the three join one of the most attractive deals in recent years. The team for Nolan’s new film already includes Cillian Murphy – in what would be his sixth collaboration with the director, but his first starring role – as the top scientist on the Manhattan project and eventual creator of the atomic bomb. Joining him will be Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

According THR Florence Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who has an on-off affair with Oppenheimer (Murphy). In the real story, Tatlock was a source of much national security concern to government officials from the neighboring country.

For his part, Safdie will be Edward Teller, the Hungarian physicist who is recognized as the father of the hydrogen bomb. Teller was also one of the members of the Manhattan Project, so his work was also a consequence of the creation of the Atomic Bomb and its imminent use to end World War II in 1945.

Emily Blunt will play Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, the protagonist’s wife, while Matt Damon will play Lt. General Leslie Groves, the official director of the Manhattan Project. And finally Robert Downey Jr. will be Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission who initiated the hearings that questioned Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States and revoked the scientist’s safety clearance.

Previous reports indicate that this time Christopher Nolan has lowered the fee so that his next film will cost approximately $ 100 million. In any case, the figure seems excessive for the production of a biopic located in the Second World War that presumably occurs mostly in closed rooms.

Of course with Nolan you have to expect the unexpected, so no one really knows what the setup of his new film will be like. This is the first time in many years that the director has worked on previous material. His film is based on the Pulitzer winning biography, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Universal Studios has called the film an “epic thriller that leads audiences to the frenetic paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.” It will hit theaters on July 21, 2023, in full blockbuster season. What does Nolan have in store for us?