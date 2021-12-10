Five surprising new discoveries about Mars

Lto POT hopes that in the year 2030 there will be astronauts living in Mars, but before several vehicles have explored the Red planet and have discovered some of its secrets.

Among them is the mission perseverance NASA, looking for signs of ancient microbial life, and the Curiosity, which studies the depths of said planet.

These are five intriguing discoveries about Mars that have been made in recent years.

1. The lost lake and the river delta of Mars. In 2013 scientists obtained evidence that the Water once flowed on Mars, when the vehicle Curiosity NASA discovered on the Martian surface smooth stones and rounded like those found in rivers earthlings.

More recently it was discovered that the area of ​​the jezero craterwas once filled with water and housed an ancient river delta.

In a scientific paper published in 2021 about the Mars mission of the space vehicle Perseverance NASA revealed more details about Jezero’s watery past.

The images of the vehicle showed “steep slopes called slopes or escarpments in the delta, which were formed from the accumulation of sediment on the bank of an ancient river that, long ago, fed the crater lake,” NASA said. .

Discussing the research, Nicolas Mangold, a Perseverance mission scientist and lead author of the paper, called the discovery a “key observation that allows us to confirm the presence of a lake and river delta at Jezero.”

This view from NASA's Curiosity rover's Mast Camera (Mastcam) shows an outcrop of thinly layered rocks in the "Murray Buttes" region of lower Mount Sharp. (Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS)

2. Earthquakes In July 2021, several scientists discovered new details about the configuration of Mars thanks to NASA’s Insight probe.

The probe, which landed on Mars in 2018, has a seismograph, which detects vibrations underground. As a result he was able to obtain the first recording of a “martemoto”.

From the Insight data, the researchers determined that the crust of Mars could be between 19.3 and 37.1 kilometers thick. The Earth, which is almost twice the size of Mars, has a crust that ranges from a few kilometers to more than 72 miles thick.

According to NASA, the three articles based on the seismograph data that were published in Science“They provided details on the depth and composition of the crust, mantle and core of Mars, including confirmation that the center of the planet is molten. The outer core of the Earth is molten, while the inner core is solid; Scientists will continue to use Insight data to determine if this is also true for Mars. “

Currently, experts think that the core of Mars is molten, but they have not yet determined whether the planet has a solid inner core like Earth’s.

3. Volcanic super eruptions. Scientists recently found evidence of thousands of “supereruptions,” which are the most violent volcanic explosions known.

To achieve this, they studied the topography and mineral composition of a portion of the Arabia Terra region, in the northern hemisphere of Mars.

In a scientific article published in the magazine Geophysical Research Letters In July 2021 a very vivid picture is described: “By spewing water vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide into the air, these explosions tore the Martian surface over a period of 500 million years, about 4,000 million years ago.”

A column of sand on Mars. (Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS)

Four. Periods of persistent water. Martian rock samples provide clues as to where groundwater might have been over wide stretches of Mars, which could lead to the discovery of microbial life.

In early September, the vehicle Perseverance NASA collected its first samples in Jezero crater, and the results surprised many scientists.

“It appears that our first rocks reveal a potentially habitable sustained environment,” Ken Farley of the California Institute of Technology and project scientist for the mission said later that month. “The fact that the water had been there for a long time is very important,” he added.

5. Regional sandstorms that dried up Mars. Regional sandstorms “play an important role in drying out” Mars, NASA announced in August 2021.

Scientists think that Mars contained much more water billions of years ago, but they are not so sure why the water escaped.

However, using three spacecraft, scientists discovered one reason: storms heat up the high altitudes of the cold atmosphere.

“At high altitudes on Mars, where the atmosphere is sparse, water molecules are vulnerable to ultraviolet radiation, which breaks them down into their lightest elements, hydrogen and oxygen,” NASA explained.

“Hydrogen, which is the lightest element, is easily lost to space, while oxygen escapes or settles back to the surface.” N

