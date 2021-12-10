First photo released of Harry Potter Reunion with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

The inseparable trio of Harry Potter they are back together! On Wednesday, HBO Max released the first photo from the set of the upcoming Harry Potter 20th anniversary special, titled: “Return to Hogwarts.”

You’re going to be interested: Tom Holland and Zendaya joke about their height difference

In the nostalgic moment, the original stars of the film saga Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe they are all smiles as they sit in what appears to be the Gryffindor Common Room.

“The retrospective special will tell an enchanting story of how it was made through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. “the broadcaster said in a press release announcing last month’s special.

This will be the first time that the cast members and filmmakers of all eight films will commemorate the anniversary of the first film in the franchise, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” which opened on November 14, 2001.

It will also include appearances by Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and others.

The author of the Harry Potter books, JK Rowling will not be returning for the reunion, but will appear in the archive footage, as her name notably did not appear in a teaser for the long-awaited special.

Rowling came under fire in June 2020 when she appeared to support anti-transgender comments in a series of tweets. Although she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she doubled down on her controversial views in a lengthy essay shared on her website days later.

Radcliffe, Watson and Grint spoke out against Rowling’s highly criticized comments about the transgender community.

Warner Bros Unscripted Television is producing the reunion in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros Studio Tour London, according to the statement. Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment will serve as executive producer along with Pulse Films.

Keep reading: Alexandra Daddario gets engaged to her boyfriend Andrew Form

Last Sunday, HBO Max released a brief preview for the next special after “Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” broadcast on TBS and Cartoon Network. A series of images, such as someone holding a copy of The Daily Prophet newspaper with the front page headline, “Hogwarts welcomes alumni,” appears in the 50-second trailer.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” will debut on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.