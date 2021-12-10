FDA Authorized AstraZeneca Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Against Coronavirus

The drug Evusheld, produced by the AstraZeneca laboratory, is intended for people who are immunosuppressed or have severe allergies to vaccines (REUTERS / Rachel Wisniewski / File Photo)

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies that occur combined into a single drug, called Evusheld, prepared by the AstraZeneca laboratory.

The treatment was authorized for immunosuppressed people, in whom the vaccine may be less effective, or for people who cannot receive the vaccine for medical reasons , for example, in severe allergic reactions.

The drug consists of tixagevimab and cilgavimab , and is indicated for adults and children 12 years of age or older who weigh at least 40 kilograms and have a moderate to severe immune system, due to a medical condition or the taking of immunosuppressive medications or treatments and that cannot give an adequate immune response to the vaccination against COVID-19.

What’s more, this drug is also intended for people with a history of serious adverse reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine and / or one or more of its components, that is, to people for whom vaccination is not recommended, according to the approved or authorized schedule.

Also, the product It is only authorized for those people who are not currently infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and who have not recently been exposed to a person infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The FDA explained that this product is only authorized for non-infected or exposed people who have an immune system that does not allow them to be vaccinated or a history of adverse reactions to vaccines (EFE / Carlos Ortega)



One dose of Evusheld, given as two separate and consecutive intramuscular injections (one injection by monoclonal antibody, given in immediate succession), may be effective for pre-exposure prevention for six months. On the other hand, it is not authorized for the treatment of COVID-19 or for the post-exposure prevention of COVID-19.

According to a large placebo-controlled clinical trial, the cocktail is approximately 83% effective in preventing symptomatic disease during that interval.

Precisely, tixagevimab and cilgavimab are long-acting monoclonal antibodies directed specifically against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 , designed to block the adhesion and entry of the virus into human cells. Tixagevimab and cilgavimab bind to different, non-overlapping sites on the spike protein of the virus.

The authorization for this treatment, mark a significant step forward for AstraZeneca, whose widely used COVID-19 vaccine has yet to be approved by US regulatory authorities.

While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop effective defenses, the drug AstraZeneca Evusheld contains laboratory-made antibodies designed to stay in the body for months to contain the virus in the event of an infection. .

AstraZeneca’s Evusheld contains laboratory-made antibodies designed to stay in the body for months to contain the virus in the event of an infection (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

“ Vaccines have proven to be the best defense available against COVID-19. However, there are certain immunocompromised individuals who may not mount an adequate immune response to vaccination against COVID-19. , or those who have a history of serious adverse reactions to a vaccine against COVID-19 and therefore cannot receive one and need an alternative prevention option ”, said the director of the Center for Evaluation and Research of Medicines of the FDA, Patrizia Cavazzoni.

The official of the drug regulatory body explained: “The use of the combination of two monoclonal antibodies is authorized to reduce the risk of developing COVID-19 in these people with serious adverse reactions to vaccines.”

Notably early prevention of exposure with Evusheld is not a substitute for vaccination in people for whom COVID-19 injection is recommended said the FDA.

* With information from REUTERS

KEEP READING:

The Omicron variant is already present in 57 countries

Parallel Pathway to Vaccines: Innovative Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail from AstraZeneca Showed 83% Reduction in Risk of COVID-19

A New Study Determines Which Vaccine Combinations Are Safe And Effective When Used As A Booster