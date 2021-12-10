Fashion and beauty brands that have renounced social networks: is it possible to survive without them? | Present

“In a better place. In the bathtub with a good book; pampering yourself with a mask and tea; or enjoying some fresh air… We invite you to be in a better place for your mental health ”: that is how strong is the message that can be read on some of the social networks of the cosmetic firm Lush for a couple of weeks, next to the image of a bathtub, inviting his followers to spend time in other tasks. The company has announced that it is abandoning, at least temporarily, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp and TikTok, “until these platforms can be a safer environment for those who use them.”

The debate on networks yes or no, or its impact on mental health is there and the British brand, very ladino, has joined the conversation. But the controversy is not new. The brand itself, which already positioned itself against animal cruelty when the lawsuit was still on a few agendas, made another attempt to leave the networks in 2019. Nor is it the first: last January Bottega Veneta completely deleted his Instagram account and other diverse names such as Balenciaga, Diesel or Kylie Cosmetics have resorted to removing all their content as part of different maneuvers. The subject fascinates and engages, so for years YouTube (another network) has been full of Ted talks with millions of views warning of the harmful potential of Facebook and company. In 2016 Cal Newport compared them to slot machines and Bailey Parnell, in 2017, pointed out that “in social networks, we are the product and we let others attribute the value to us”.

Many fantasize about taking the step, overcoming the FOMO at once and erasing its presence on-line, if such a thing is possible. Phoebe Philo already said it, “the most chic thing in the world is not to exist for Google”, but even the designer will be rethinking her resounding appointment on the occasion of the launch of her eponymous brand. At the moment, and very quietly, an unverified account with his name has appeared, followed by great insiders like Lotta Volkova or Carmen Busquets. Paradoxes aside, there are countless celebrities who have left the networks. From the Dukes of Cambridge to Emma Stone. Others, like the twins Olsen or Keira Knightley, have not even looked out. Selena Gomez, the third most followed woman in the world on Instagram, told Jia Tolentino in March that she does not approach her accounts, that her team runs them: “I got up one morning, I looked at Instagram like anyone else does and I left it” Said precisely the artist who has turned mental health into a new business strategy.

That is where the key comes from, by the numbers and the business, not to vary. For the celebrities It works, but could a brand survive in 2021 without being present on social media? It could, although few are able to give up its immense speaker. “They are a very good option to explain your brand story and attract your audience”, explains Raquel Recolons, professor at EAE Business School and Head of social & performance at Ogilvy Barcelona, ​​“but they are not always essential”. Lush, who has only left a few, says that it will connect with its audience from its website (where, in addition, unlike the networks, it can collect and possess the invaluable data of its visitors), by email, by phone or in person in their stores.

“Social channels are indeed a powerful communication tool, but they are one more tool. They are a channel, a means to an end, but not the end itself, ”says Recolons. “It is interesting to remember that beyond networks, tools based on customer knowledge, stored in databases (email marketing, CRM and web), allow to reach users and clients in an ultra-personalized way and with spectacular results of efficiency. Indeed, in a world that seems doomed to eliminate cookies, building this type of asset for brands is a very good avenue for future work ”. Also anyone looking for alternatives to dependence on foreign algorithms. This summer, Facebook’s monopoly caused large groups the size of Unilever (owner of cosmetic names like Dove and niche brands like Hourglass or REN) to stand up and pause or halt their spending on campaigns on this network.

On the other hand, companies that abandon networks as a communication tactic are walking (although also following a strategic path). Looking for “the notoriety that goes against the current today, doing something ‘unpopular’ as a differentiating attitude”, indicates the Ogilvy expert, “brands that do not exclusively sell on-line and that they have a solid reputation ”. The case of Bottega Veneta is paradigmatic and an example that many would like to follow: they disappeared from Instagram to be more present than ever. The firm deleted its account but its braided bags and its mammoth boots were not absent a single scroll, appearing in the images uploaded by the influencers more aspirational. “It is not about disappearing, but about using the networks in another way”, said then the CEO of Kering and owner of Bottega, François-Henri Pinault, “Bottega has decided to lean on his ambassadors and fans and give them the material. They talk about the brand ”. From another of the maisons of the group, Balenciaga, the maneuver is to erase the history so that the account only talks about his latest project. And in the end, more than boycotting the networks, it all comes down to looking for different ways to communicate the personality of a brand. “The key question to ask yourself is how social media can achieve a business goal,” Recolons points out, “and that will open up many others. The answers will result in some conclusions that will help to decide whether or not a company should be on social channels or choose other communication channels ”.