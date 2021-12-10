FASHION: 5 haircuts that instantly take years off

Many women are looking for a new style with which they can rejuvenate, because in the world of fashion and there are many beauty haircuts that can make you age, that’s why we bring you 5 ideas with looks that instantly take away years and you will surely love them.

Many experts state that the older the less hair, and it seems that this statement turns out to be very true, since most of the cuts that are recommended for look younger They have a maximum height at the shoulders, while long or XL hair is recommended for girls in their 20s or 30s.

1. Pixie

One of the best options for take off years it’s the pixie, a cut with great versatility, but also one of the most risky. This style to wear the hair has variants, among which we can find the very short style, like the one that the actress Anne Hathaway wore a few years ago.

2. French Bob

The French bob evokes us to the 20s. The ideal thing to wear it to the fullest is that it has some shape to achieve volume. Cut above the nape at the back and with the front ones longer, it is another of the haircuts that rejuvenate and that are in trend.

3. Midi with bangs

This mane just a little lower than the shoulders is very flattering. For something it is known as “natural botox”, as it helps to hide the first wrinkles on the forehead and crow’s feet. Another of the many advantages of bangs is that it is able to hide both a too wide forehead, and it is perfect to rejuvenate any face.

4. Carré

East cut It is characterized by being square, but there are different versions, the total straight, slightly extended forward, or very scaled on the inside, leaving the contours longer, is one of the most favorable for take away years. It is a mane that works very well to give a sweeter image to the face.

5. Wavy lob

The length at the shoulder is very flattering, as it skims the neckline and gently frames the face. The light wave hairstyle produces a volumizing effect, perfect for more mature manes, which tend to lack density. It is best to go for a razor cut, slightly sloping from the back to the front.

