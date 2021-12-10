Experts are dying of laughter at Trump’s new company

Former US President Donald Trump at a rally in Cullman, Alabama. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Is this the revenge of the Four Seasons Landscaping?

That was the lackluster place in Philadelphia that Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani chose to condemn and attempt to block Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group intended to book the Four Seasons hotel, but someone He screwed up and Giuliani ended up spouting his usual electoral lies in front of an industrial garage door covered with Trump campaign posters. That was Trump’s most “professional” effort to nullify the election.

Trump’s new media company, called Trump Media & Technology Group, could suffer from those same rookie delusions. A recent “investor presentation” the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is making business analysts laugh at its ridiculous evasions and virtually non-existent business strategy. “It’s as if every public action by this company is designed to give the impression that it is a joke,” Bloomberg analyst Matt Levine wrote Dec. 7.

The strangest part of TMTG’s presentation is the “tech team” on slide 21. Apparently the company has already held 30 top positions, but only mentions team members by name and initial. last name. The CTO is “Josh A” and “Steve E” is the VP of Engineering. One of the senior mobile developers is “BJ”. Are they real people or substitutes? We may never know because, as a footnote explains, “personnel are subject to change.”

An all-star cast of anonymous heavyweights. Source: Securities and Exchange Commission

The most visible head of the company

One key employee is well known, Devin Nunes, the pro-Trump congressman from California who resigned from his job in January to become CEO of TMTG, with Trump as president. Nunes has no experience in the business world, except for his uncertain ties to a family farm. His history on social media is also checkered. Nunes’ loyalty to Trump spawned a parodic account on Twitter called @DevinCow, so Nunes filed a lawsuit to try to close it. However, he lost last year and began urging his followers to join Parler, a conservative version of Twitter. But Parler would compete with Trump’s platform, should it materialize.

As a Republican, Nunes faced an uphill battle for reelection in a district that is becoming increasingly liberal. So maybe joining Trump’s company now is a better option than losing in 2022. But working for Trump carries some obvious risks, as the New Yorker noted in a satirical article in which he speculated that Trump will not pay Nunes as he has done with many other contractors and investors in his years as a property developer. Perhaps the satire is accurate.

A troubled first strategic move

The Trump company is a serious company with real money at stake. TMTG plans to merge with a special purpose purchasing company (known as SPAC) called Digital World Acquisition Corp., which has raised approximately $ 1 billion for the deal. Typically, a public company discloses who its investors are, so DWAC will have to do so at some point. However, for the moment, those investors are anonymous. However, two investment funds that invested in DWAC before learning about the merger with Trump withdrew their money in October after hearing the news of the agreement.

* Founded in 2020. Source: Securities and Exchange Commission

The TMTG-DWAC merger already has problems. Donald Trump met with Patrick Orlando, CEO of DWAC, in early 2021, before DWAC raised money as SPAC and went public in September. If they kept the same agreement they would be violating the rules for SPACs, as these companies are not supposed to have any specific company in mind when raising funds. The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation, so it could fine or sanction them, or it may not find any wrongdoing.

Assuming the merger goes through, it will allow DWAC investors to buy shares at a discount to market price and then sell them immediately, basically guaranteeing a profit. However, that practice is not good for stocks or for the company. Investors who want to cash in immediately and have negotiated their right to do so are often not interested in the prospects for the business. In fact, they might even think that the real opportunity is to capitalize on the initial gap, rather than be concerned with long-term profitability.

How will you earn money?

TMTG’s investor presentation does not explain exactly how the company will make money. He points out that Trump’s Twitter followers (89 million people) before the platform closed his account in 2020, are more than a third of Netflix’s subscriber base, as if TMTG could compete with Netflix from the start. . However, it is like comparing pears to apples. A Twitter account, free for both the holder and the followers, is nothing like a Netflix account in which users pay a monthly fee to access a large library of content.

More questions than answers. Source: Securities and Exchange Commission

The presentation is full of oddities. The forecast for the number of profitable users (81 million by 2026) is based on a Morning Consult survey rather than using internal analysis. Other subscription and revenue forecasts are represented by question marks rather than the actual numbers (even if inflated) commonly found in most business plans. The “key advisor” whose logo appears on every page is EF Hutton, but it is not the historic brokerage firm. It’s a new take on a brokerage called Kingswood Capital Markets dating back to 2020 and recently bought the rights to the EF Hutton name. Apparently, the play worked for them.

Trump envisions himself as a business icon, despite the fact that his current company is under investigation for fraud. His business history includes six bankruptcies and several thousand lawsuits. Trump’s real success came as an artist from reality show with a golden lifestyle, not as a builder or an entrepreneur. His latest company could find a way to transform Trump’s hilarious mendacity into steady profits, but it could also become little more than a Trump fan club entertaining strangers who occasionally stick their heads out the window.

Rick newman