Evergrande’s difficulties threaten China, we explain why

The following week, after another deadline for the payment of two bonds had expired with no signs of payment and without Evergrande saying anything, Fitch Ratings placed the Chinese developer in its “restricted default” category. This category means that Evergrande has been in formal default, but has not yet entered into any type of bankruptcy, liquidation, or other process that stops its operations.

In the United States and many other places, this would open the door for creditors to take legal action to try to get your money back. However, the Chinese authorities have closely managed past bankruptcies to ensure that they do not get out of control, so many investors are waiting to see what plan may emerge.

Evergrande said it would “actively engage” with its foreign creditors to come up with a restructuring plan – the often lengthy and drawn-out process of dismantling a company and selling its parts to pay everyone off.

Investors may want to keep assets abroad; however, the process could be complicated.

“Evergrande is a complex company and has entities within and outside the People’s Republic of China,” said Daniel Anderson, a partner at the Hong Kong law firm Ropes & Gray. “There is no single and clear legal mechanism that can be applied to restructure the group. As a result, it will have to be across jurisdictions, which will make it very complex. “

How did Evergrande become such a serious problem?

In its heyday a decade ago, Evergrande sold bottled water, owned the best professional soccer team in China, and even briefly raised pigs. It became so large and extensive that it has a unit that makes electric cars, although it has delayed mass production.

Now Evergrande is seen as a reeling threat to China’s biggest banks.

The company, founded in 1996, rode China’s epic real estate boom that urbanized large swaths of the country and resulted in nearly three-quarters of household wealth being tied to housing. This placed Evergrande at the center of power in an economy that came to rely on the housing market for overloaded economic growth.