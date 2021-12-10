‘Eternals’ will come to Disney + in 2022 and you won’t have to pay extra

“Eternals” is the most recent chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), released on November 5, the film managed to raise 71 million dollars in its first weekend. This Friday, the streaming platform announced that it will arrive at Disney + in 2022, specifically on January 12.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, the superhero film includes a first-rate cast, such as: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, among many others, that made “Eternals” the seventh highest grossing film of the year, with a total of 157.7 million dollars raised.