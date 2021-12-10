ESPN experts predict who will be the 2021 Apertura champion

ESPN talent presents their predictions for the final matches that will define the new Mexican soccer champion.

On December 12 we will have a new champion in Mexican soccer, which will be defined between Atlas Y Lion.

Diego Cocca’s team will live their first final after 21 years in this Opening 2021 after defeating Pumas in the semifinals, in addition to being second in the general table with 29 units added during the regular phase.

Atlas He will seek to break a 70-year drought without a title, among his best weapons, is that they were the best defense during the regular phase and the league. In addition, they have a scorer like Julio Furch who scored 8 goals in the first part of the contest.

For its part, Lion will look for his ninth star in Mexican soccer. The emeralds closed the regular phase in third place in the table and were in charge of throwing Puebla and Tigres into the Liguilla.

La Fiera was the fourth best defense and the seventh offense, in addition to being one of the teams with the best soccer in the Mexican championship.

ESPN presents its experts’ prediction on the next Liga MX champion.

MY: Mauricio Ymay

JLS: Jose Luis Sánchez Sola

FROM: Dionisio Estrada

JS: John sutcliffe

FGA: Francisco Gabriel de Anda

JP: Jorge Pietrasanta

RT: René Tovar

RP: Ricardo Puig

PG: Paulina Garcia

KC: Kary Correa

ML: Marisa lara

MG: Míchel González