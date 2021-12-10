Dwayne Johnson shared a photo of himself at the Rocky Balboa statue

Netflix | Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images



Dwayne Johnson is experiencing one of the best moments of his career. He is not only the protagonist of Jungle cruise, the new Disney franchise, but also just starred alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the film Red Notice, the most expensive production in Netflix history.

Netflix



The former WWE wrestler surprised his fans by sharing a photograph of himself at the age of thirteen, where he poses in front of the Rocky Balboa statue.

The saga of Rocky, starring Sylvester Stallone, was about a rookie boxer (Rocky Balboa), who through effort and dedication, manages to become the world heavyweight champion.

The statue where Dwayne was photographed was made to appear in the film Rocky 3 and was placed in the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Today this place is famous among tourists, as visitors often climb the stairs and imitate the training of the famous boxer.

The actor took advantage of the publication to share part of his wisdom with his younger version, recommending that he should have fun and work very hard.

Matt Winkelmeyer via iStock



Taking into account the structure of the background, it is possible that the image was taken when the statue was in front of the Philadelphia Spectrum, before being placed in its current site in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2006.

The rise of Dwayne Johnson

La Roca has not had an easy career. He initially alternated his work as a wrestler and on the sets, until his retirement from WWE in 2009.

Since then he has followed an upward trend, starting with roles in small films such as Fairy by accident, until participating in the saga of Fast and furious, the reboot of Jumanji and Red Notice.

Netflix



He was also in more serious productions, such as Ballers from HBO and Young rock, the comic series based on his childhood. In 2022 he will join the DCEU in the film Black adam, where he will give life to the antihero and enemy of Shazam.

Due to his achievements in the film industry and his philanthropic activities, Hollywood will recognize Dwayne Johnson at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards ceremony with the People’s Champion Award.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images



What can we expect from Dwayne Johnson in Black adam?

His entry into the DC Extended Universe will be a great challenge for Dwayne Johnson, as he will move away from the formula of the muscular, warm-hearted man that has given him so much success.

On Black adam, will give life to Teth-Adam, a human who receives his incredible powers from the gods, in the same way as Shazam, but unlike the hero his new strength corrupts him.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images



In the comics, at first Black Adam uses his powers for good, even being part of the Justice Society of America, but over time he showed his true nature.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images



It is not known which version of the character Dwayne Johnson will play in the film, if he will be a hero, a villain or an antihero, but it is expected that he will have friction with Shazam, his mortal enemy in DC stories.

Would you like to see Black Adam fight Superman or some other member of the Justice League? Give your opinion in the comments.

The classics of the 80s will never go out of style and proof of them is the series Guardians of the bay, free in VIX cinema and tv (click on the image to see it).

Fox Television Studios



Take a look at this: