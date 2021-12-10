Dwayne Johnson is not satisfied with the first cut of ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne johnson star soon Black adam, the highly anticipated new DC Extended Universe movie. Despite its producer, he has been very enthusiastic about the proposal, highlighting that having a considerable number of casualties and using technology for special effects never seen before, it seems that the actor is not entirely happy with the first cut of the superhero tape. The film has barely been shown in a first trailer and official images during the DC FanDome, and it should be noted that this first cut does not have to be the cut that will hit theaters the first time. July 29, 2022.

According to the interview collected by Cinemana, Johnson believes that the film is in a good place and that they will continue working on it to have it ready for its release next summer. “I think we are in a good place, now is the time. We take our time but we have to have the movie ready by next summer.“However, regarding the results they have achieved so far, Johnson is not entirely happy.” I think Jaume Collet-Serra -the director of the film- delivered a great first cut. Black adam It’s the kind of movie that, right from the start, had the right components and essence to be something unique“.

Johnson highlights Collet-Serra’s talent

Although the statements may seem hopeful and enthusiastic at first, things go awry later. “I am happy but still not satisfied, and we will continue to work on it.. I think that the teaser that we showed a few weeks ago was a good indicator “, clarified the actor.” He is a very ambitious director who comes from that new wave of Spanish directors very talented who want to enter and change the industry for the better“He explained about the filmmaker. As Johnson emphasizes, the film is still in the process of improving its editing and polishing various details, so we trust that the final cut will convince the actor much more than this first look.