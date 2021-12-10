Dwayne Johnson is not returning to Fast & Furious!

Although Dwayne Johnson will not return to Fast and Furious, Luke Hobbs’ story could continue

Dwayne johnson it arrived like the inclement Luke hobbs to the famous franchise of Fast and furious, gaining many fans around the world and becoming one of the most iconic characters in the franchise. For this reason, since the premiere of the ninth installment, there has been talk about the possibility of bringing the actor back to say goodbye to history. However, the producer and president of production of Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, Hiram Garcia, confirmed for Collider that it will not be so.

Garcia mentioned that the actor will not appear in the last two films “For all the obvious reasons”. With that, the producer could be referring to the public dispute between The Rock and Vin Diesel, which still elicited comments this year, but it could also be something else.

The producer then confirms the statements that Johnson did during an interview about Jungle Cruise, where he mentioned that he had laughed at the comments of Diesel and that I would not return to Fast and furious. “I think everyone laughed at that (…) I wish you all the best in ‘Fast 9.’ And I wish you the best of luck on ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and the rest of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movies that you make and that will be without me. ”

However, not all bad news, Garcia confirmed that the lack of appearances of The Rock in the franchise does not mean that he will not continue with his character from Hobbs from the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off. “Right now we’re trying to figure out what that sequel will be, but we have some very important ideas.”

The original film, which also stars Jason Statham as Shaw, had a great success after its premiere in 2019, raising close to $ 760 million worldwide at the box office.

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think? Would you like to see Dwayne Johnson return to Fast & Furious?