Dr. Epifanio Castañeda is awarded for his contribution to sports medicine in Mazatlán

MAZATLÁN._ In an event of great importance, the civil association Fraternal Mazatlan delivered this Thursday the annual award Ernesto galarza, in its 2021 edition, to the doctor Epifanio Castañeda Labra for his work in caring for sports medicine in the town. The auditorium of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa It was the scene where Castañeda Labra received this distinction, where students from different careers learned a little about the history within this discipline of the Mazatlan doctor.

“When one goes forward, it does not stop being history and right now that this recognition is presented to us, it makes us feel that we continue to do things for the good of society and that this affects the new generations”, said Castañeda Labra “Success is not achieved with good intentions but with facts, and we must prepare ourselves academically for tomorrow to be more productive.”

The award was presented by the musician German Lizárraga, who is an honorary member of Mazatlán Fraterno AC, who was excited to be able to recognize the work of Mazatlecos. Also present at the event was Omar Lizárraga, academic and president of the association, who said that this is the fourth edition of this award and in turn stated that Ernesto Galarza was a Mexican migrant activist who fought for the rights of migrants in the United States. United.