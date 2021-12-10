Dollar price today December 10, peso regains ground

Today Friday, December 10, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.9126 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso ended yesterday Thursday at 20.9898 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the Mexican peso begins the last session of the week appreciating with respect to the last closing of the Bank.

In the economic outlook, the inflation During the month of November, the United States reached the highest level since June 1982, as anticipated by the markets in the order of 6.8%.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.9898- Sale: $ 20.9898

: Buy $ 20.9898- Sale: $ 20.9898 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.51 – Sale: $ 21.20

: Buy: $ 20.51 – Sale: $ 21.20 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.50

: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.50 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.31 – Sale: $ 21.21

Buy: $ 20.31 – Sale: $ 21.21 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 21.25

Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 21.25 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 21.25

Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 21.25 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.50 Monex: Buy: $ 20.51 – Sale: $ 21.51

Buy: $ 20.51 – Sale: $ 21.51 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 20.49

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 20.49 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 Santander: Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 21.55 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.41 – Sale: $ 21.42

Buy: $ 20.41 – Sale: $ 21.42 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.70

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 49,823.8 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.62 pesos, for $ 27.65 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

