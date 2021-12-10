Does Jennifer Lopez force Disney to eliminate Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas romantic film?

A little over a month after the premiere of the Disney romantic movie “Deep Water”, in which the stars are Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, its release was removed from the calendar for no apparent reason. The feature film, which would hit theaters on January 14, was removed from upcoming releases and fans have already begun to speculate if behind this decision is Jennifer Lopez, since it is a film starring her now boyfriend Affleck and her ex, Ana. Is it true that JLo has something to do with it? We tell you what we know.

For fans It is curious that this romantic film was eliminated from the next Disney releases once it was filmed several months ago, when Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were a couple and just they started their relationship on the recording set. “Deep water” would be released a month before the movie starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, “Marry me”.

Disney removes romantic film starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas from its premieres

“Deep Water” was removed from Disney’s release calendar a month after its premiere without the company indicating the reasons that led it to make this decision., in accordance with Deadline. Ben Affleck shares credits with his ex, Ana de Armas, almost a year after parting with her and giving himself a second chance with Jennifer Lopez. Fans of Bennifer refer that this could be due to JLo doesn’t want to see her boyfriend Ben with his ex in romantic or erotic scenes on the big screen.

Ben Affleck, 49, met Ana de Armas, 33, on the set of the film in 2019 and they soon began dating.. Their relationship ended in early 2021, and the actor subsequently rekindled his romance with his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez. Ben and Ana spent much of 2020 together enjoying their love in Los Angeles, however, in January 2021 it was reported that they had separated.

“Ben is no longer dating Ana (…) She broke up. Their relationship was complicated. Ana does not want to live in Los Angeles and Ben obviously has to, since his children live in Los Angeles,” a source told People. Few months later, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decided to give themselves a second chance.