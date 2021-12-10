Do pushups: 6 strength exercises to master them

Do you hate do push-ups? That is not the fault of the exercise, it may have to do with the fact that you do not have the strength or the correct form to perform them, which means that you do not take advantage of all its benefits and that you feel that you are torturing yourself for no reason.

This classic exercise has proven its effectiveness time and time again, that is why all experts and trainers continue to recommend it regardless of the trends or news of the moment. It is an exercise that has benefits for the whole body and they mainly target the biceps, chest and shoulders, but also activate the core, glutes and back.

It not only helps you develop strength and endurance, it is also great for toning, burning fat, and gaining some muscle. In addition, it is taken as a measure of cardiovascular health, can be done with variations and modifications to see even more results, does not require any equipment and can even help improve your poor posture.

The problem is that many people lizards are bad or they don’t have the strength to do enough reps or to try the different forms that include other muscles and angles, and that leads to them throwing in the towel and hating an exercise that is very effective. The good thing is that, just as there are exercises to learn to do dominated or squats, There are also them so that you get better and better with the lizards.

How to do push-ups correctly, with 6 strength exercises

Can’t do the push-ups right? Westend61

The first thing to know is that if you don’t do the push-ups correctly, you can hurt your neck and shoulders. You should always keep your torso firm, your neck in a neutral position, your hips aligned, and keep your elbows close to your body when going down, all of this becomes easier as you gain strength.