Disease prevention through artificial intelligence

The robots they assist surgeons in the operating room, while softwares are used to evaluate X-ray and MRI images. Blood and urine samples are analyzed in different laboratories fully automatically. The digitization of analog processes is modernizing healthcare in many ways. According to the German Association for Informatics Bitkom, video consultations have become part of the daily care in more than 25,000 medical offices in Germany since the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult to visit the doctor.

Scientists, doctors and engineers have long been working on entirely new digital applications. Its objective is not only the detection of diseases at an early stage, but also their prevention. “The diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, for example, are already technically advanced and can save many lives. However, it is even better to prevent diseases,” he says Adib Jacob, president of Bayer’s Pharmaceutical Division in Latin America and Brazil.

In Mexico, for example, digitization has led the healthcare industry to migrate little by little to offer services to a population that is increasingly familiar with apps and platforms that help them take control of their health, such as case of OneDrop, a digital platform developed in the United States for predictive, preventive and personalized self-care that will support people in the treatment of diabetes, hypertension or high cholesterol, and which is expected, with the help of Bayer, to reach our country in the coming months.

Prevention is the best option in health care

Anita Kraker von Schwarzenfeld It is also fully convinced that digital solutions embedded in a large database can fill the gaps in medicine. He leads a multidisciplinary and cross-functional team in the pharmaceutical division of Bayer to develop new digital solutions focused on health. “In our holistic, data-driven approach, we can work with probabilities, whereas clinicians can often only rely on subjective descriptions of patients’ symptoms.” Her team concentrates on developing integrated apps for women. Niyantri Ramakrishnan, Director of Digital Transformation for Bayer’s Pharmaceutical Division for Latin America and Brazil, was previously dedicated to this field of research in a startup in the United States. Although it is known that women are often at a disadvantage when it comes to healthcare, when it comes to treatment, science has only recently begun to realize that women and men may even experience different symptoms and causes for them. diseases.

Big Data is essential in medicine

Women’s and men’s bodies differ at the cellular level. There are considerable differences that play a key role in the development of cardiovascular disease, a phenomenon that has been studied most extensively in the field of myocardial infarction. “However, this has received little attention in practice. Heart attacks in women often go undetected and therefore go untreated,” Niyantri Ramakrishnan notes. When detected, they often do not receive the ideal treatment because women are often underrepresented in clinical trials. “Much data is missing. Big data it’s essential to women’s health! “And men, too, can individually benefit from data-driven medical insights.

Bayer’s approach to integrated care goes even further. In their holistic concept of health, they also consider the general conditions of life. Applying anthropological and ethnographic methods, they shed light on questions such as: What is the role of the nature or origin of a person in their illness? How has individual behavior contributed to this? How can a patient modify his daily habits to improve the recovery process? For Niyantri Ramakrishnan, it is about providing concrete and personal help to cope with health conditions, and making small changes over a longer period to encourage patients to adopt behaviors that promote health. Preferably, the technology takes into account all relevant information, special conditions, lifestyle, nutrition and activity. Artificial intelligence could thus identify unhealthy behavior patterns and contribute to the health of patients using comparative data from the digital platform.

More autonomy for the patient

“Health-focused digital apps can give patients more self-determination,” underlines Niyantri Ramakrishnan. “A patient who is aware of his own health data can learn a lot and become ‘his own specialist’, he says. The digital pioneer is convinced that a well-informed and actively involved patient does not focus so much on the disease, but on what sustains their own health. According to the two specialists, the digitization of the health system as a driving factor will change and improve the lives of many patients. Responsible parties and family members can also participate, but at the same time they are freed thanks to follow-up and care Remote Digitally connected systems could help offset the nursing shortage in our aging society and also optimize healthcare for underserved rural dwellers.