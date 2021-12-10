Diego Lainez’s tantrum when he was substituted in the match against Celtic

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

The Real Betis of the Spanish league participated in the UEFA Europa League. The Green and white they faced the Celtic of Scotland in lto day 6 of the group stage. The team where he plays Andrés Guarded and Diego Lainez culminated leader of the Group G and agreed to the next phase, for now they will wait for a draw to define who they will meet in the round of 16 of the international tournament. The one who showed dissatisfaction when leaving the exchange within the party was Lainez.

Ran the minute 64 of the party when Manuel Pellegrini decided to replace the Americanist youth squad and instead enter Sergio Canales. The Mexican soccer player made a “Tantrum” to know the decision. As he left the field, he shook hands with the Spanish player for whom he was substituted but denied the greeting before a member of the coaching staff. For what annoyed he went straight to the locker room and did not wait to see the final result of the game, where in the end they fell 3 to 2.

In this way, the South American strategist looked for a replacement and refresh the team, because at minute 3 of the first half they were already losing 1 to 0. So after the first 20 minutes of the second half replaced Lainez and sought to tie the match. The match for the former Eagles of America player was not entirely positive, since at the minute 24 was cautioned and the sanction could have been the answer to his substitution.

Diego Lainez played 64 minutes in Celtic’s match against Betis (Photo: Russell Cheyne / REUTERS)

At the match, Lainez He was able to finish off the goal twice, while he had a shot from the area. Added a total of 30 passes in the 63 minutes played. He received four fouls and lost the ball in a while. In the Europa League he has been able to appear in three of the six matches that Sevilla have had. Against Leverkusen played 45 minutes; against Ferncvaros He was able to add 24 minutes and today he added 63 minutes against Celtic. The strategist of Betis gave a chance to Lainez. The 21-year-old had a clear scoring opportunity and let it go.

On the other hand, in the local tournament he has hardly been able to play 96 minutes in the 16 matches that have been played in LaLiga. So the lack of participation has cost him even in the calls to the Mexican Soccer Team. The Betis coach recently clarified the reason for Diego’s lack of regularity in Betis’s starting box. The Verderones are in the third general position of the table with 30 points.

“It is because there are 25 other players in the squad. The square is well covered by his companions. Unfortunately Diego had a long recovery from his ankle injury. When the coaching staff sees him recovered and at an important level he will have his chance like all players. For now he will have to work, wait for his opportunity and demonstrate ”.

Diego Lainez barely adds just under 100 minutes in the Spanish championship with Real Betis (Photo: José Manuel Vidal / EFE)

Who did not see game was his compatriot, Andrés Guarded. The little Prince stayed on the bench. The youth squad of the Rojinegros del Atlas plays an important role in the engineer Pellegrini. He was recently praised for Xavi Hernandez, technician of the Barcelona. The former footballer declared that Guardado was an important Betis player and that at some point they tried to sign him with him Al-Sadd from Qatar.

