Diego Lainez clarifies the reason for his direct march to the locker room after leaving the Europa League

Diego Lainez clarified that he went immediately to the Celtic Park dressing room, after leaving for change in the duel between Real Betis and the Scottish team, because he wanted to bathe due to the intense cold in Scotland.

“I got into the showers to bathe because of the cold and I returned after 5 minutes to continue watching my team’s game,” Lainez said in a tweet he responded to ESPN Digital.

Lainez could not avoid the defeat of Betis in his visit to Celtic EFE

The Mexican youth left the substitution at minute 63 when coach Manuel Pellegrini gave way to Sergio Canales instead of Lainez for the band, however, in the first instance, the Mexican did not stay on the bench and went to the locker room.

His departure from the court caused expectation, but the same player clarified that he did not go to the dressing room due to annoyance or a gesture of rebellion, but to be able to be in better physical condition and then continue supporting his teammates on the bench.

The duel was 3 to 2 in favor of Celtic, but despite the defeat, the Spanish team finished second in Group G, so he will play a knockout duel to stay alive in the European tournament.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen was the leader in its sector with 13 points to 10 for Betis and Celtic and Ferencvaros were eliminated.