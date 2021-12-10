Did you throw a tantrum after getting out of exchange in defeat for Betis?

During the defeat of Betis before him Celtic on the last date of the Group stage from Europa League, Diego Lainez He gave something to talk about when leaving the exchange, as he seemed annoyed when leaving the field.

Through social networks, various videos were shared that captured the moment in which the Mexican leaves the field in anger.

In the images recorded by the television stations that broadcast the game, it can be observed that Lainez it goes straight to the dressing room when it is replaced by Robert gonzalez at 63 ‘.

However, it was the academy of America himself who justified what happened: “I got into the showers to bathe in the cold and returned after 5 minutes to continue watching my team’s game,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

They stumble in the end

Betis finished the Group stage of the Europa League with a 3-2 loss in Glasgow before him Celtic, in a game in which the two teams did not play anything by having defined the positions without the option to modify them, with the Scotsman third and his entry into the Conference League and the Andalusian second, what is worth to go on to the next round.

