Demaryius Thomas, former wide receiver for Broncos Texans and Jets, passes away

The four-time Pro Bowl selection had announced his official retirement from the NFL just last June.

The former wide receiver of the NFL, Demaryius Thomas, passed away at the age of 33.

Versions about the death of the four times selected to the Pro bowl They began to circulate on social networks at night this Thursday. The news was confirmed by Fox5Sports on Atlanta, citing Jeff Clayton, his position coach for the West Laurens High School. The news was subsequently confirmed by Altitude TV on Denver and multiple media.

Demaryius Thomas had brilliant moments with the Denver Broncos. Getty

According to Adam Schefter of ESPNThomas was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia. Roswell police said late Thursday that preliminary reports indicate that the death of Thomas could be the result of a medical issue, reported Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

Thomas, a collegiate-level stellar for Georgia Tech, was chosen in the first round of the draft by the Denver Broncos in 2010, with the shift N ° 22 global. He spent nine and a half seasons with the Broncos, before reaching the Houston Texans in the middle of the season.

He played the 2019 season with the New York Jets.

Thomas announced his official retirement from the NFL last June 28, as a member of the Broncos. He was about to turn 34 years old on Christmas Day.

“DT was the complete package as a wide receiver, becoming one of the best in his position, ” said the president of operations of the Broncos, John elway, in a statement at the time of his retirement. “His combination of size, speed and athleticism was unparalleled. The incredible consistency and production of Demaryius were instrumental in our offense setting all-time records and our team winning many games, including two AFC Championship Games and the Super Bowl 50”

For many faithful to Broncos, the famous move of Thomas It was the 80-yard touchdown, on a short throw of Tim tebow, on the first play of overtime to give the Broncos victory over Pittsburgh steelers in the Wild Card Game AFC, at the end of the 2011 campaign.

In his career of NFL, caught 724 passes for 9,763 yards with 63 touchdowns. He was elected to Pro bowl after the 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 seasons, and was part of the champion team of Denver at Super Bowl 50.

Information from Jeff Legwold was used in the writing of this note.