Demaryius Thomas dies at 33, Super Bowl champion

The NFL announced this Thursday night that the former Denver Broncos player, Demaryius Thomas, died aged 33. The wide wing had announced in 2021 (after a year of inactivity) that it was retiring from professional football.

“NFL family mourns tragic loss of Demaryius Thomas and we express our condolences to his family and loved ones, “wrote the National Football League on its official Twitter account.

So far it has been reported that the policeman still investigating the case has not identified the causes of the death of Thomas, who was found dead in his home in Rosswell, Georgia. Some media such as AS USA assure that his death was the result of a medical condition that Thomas had been dealing with since 2019.

Like open wing Thomas had represented to the Denver Broncos -with whom he won the Super bowl fifty-, Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets. In his career he had 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Owen Daniels, former partner of Thomas in the Denver Broncos, sent his condolences through his Twitter account: “I’m heartbroken. I love you DT”.