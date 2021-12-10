Cruz Azul’s interest in Alejandro Mayorga brings Santiago Giménez closer to Chivas

The outputs of Oribe Peralta and Jesús Godínez have left a hole in the lead of Chivas. If to these two casualties are added the words of Ricardo Peláez, who stated at a press conference that Alexis vega – Like the rest of the squad – would have the doors open in case of a good offer, the rojiblancos are urged to strengthen themselves in the offensive zone.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

In the last hours, an interest on the part of Cruz Azul in hiring Alejandro Mayorga for the Clausura 2022 was confirmed, and this approach to the side by the cement group would have as a collateral effect the possible arrival of Santiago Gimenez, a gunner who has been in the Herd’s sights for months.

From La Noria they want to reinforce the left wing after an irregular semester by Adrián Aldrete and Joaquín Martínez, players who were not up to the task and who forced the coach Juan Reynoso will try as lateral to Ignacio Rivero, who served as a ‘wild card’ for the band despite being a born midfielder.

The defending champions of the MX League They would propose to Chivas an exchange of footballers in which Santiago Giménez could enter. It should be remembered that the celestial group changed its directive and its economy is not for great expenses, so they have found in the exchange the best option to strengthen themselves in the transfer market.

If to this is added that Chivas owns the file of Alexis Peña, a defender who played on loan at Cruz Azul for a year and whom they would seek to renew for another season, plus the intention of the cement workers to take over Mayorga, the rojiblancos have several arguments to negotiate and put on the table the name of ‘Santi’ as the only condition to accept all the terms.