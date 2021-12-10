CRITICS. Spielberg, Kidman, Bardem, DiCaprio and Lawrence dazzle on a star-studded billboard

This week, while the cold is accentuated throughout the country, the billboard rises considerably in temperature with the expected premiere of several important titles that will undoubtedly be inserted in the race for the Academy Awards … or that they intend at least do it.

WEST SIDE STORY

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose

Musical genre

As there are still many who are confused, it will be necessary to repeat it: the new “West Side Story” is not a ‘remake’ of the classic of the big screen of 1961, but a new adaptation of the Broadway musical premiered in 1957. But you would have to be on the moon to ignore that its most direct reference is the original film and that the comparisons made with it will be inevitable.

Interestingly, several of the professional reviews that have been published ahead of tonight’s theatrical release either hint or say outright that Steven Spielberg’s adaptation (yes, the same of “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park,” “Schindler’s List,” and many more) is cinematically superior to the previous one, which is questionable to say the least. For me, the main problem in this (if there is one) is that it is a story that has already been told in a wonderful way in the same format and that, therefore, is far from original, which goes in keeping with the usual lack of creativity plaguing Hollywood.

That shadow is unavoidable and therefore becomes a source of distraction for anyone familiar with the delivery from forty years ago. But that does not mean that Spielberg’s is bad, far from it; in fact, in his first foray into the musical, the veteran teacher films everything with a vitality and a mastery of the scene that constantly surprises, or at least until the final segment of the story, which intentionally slows down to accentuate the reflective side of the matter and that it can be exhausting (which makes sense in a job that spans more than 2.5 hours).

In any case, beyond the world revelation of two new Latin stars of indisputable talent (starting with the spectacular Ariana DeBose, who plays María, the character that was immortalized by Rita Moreno -who is now given a different role- , and following David Álvarez, who puts himself in the shoes of the gang leader Bernardo), the “West Side Story” of 2021 significantly reinforces the elements of social criticism of the initial setting and acquires validity without altering the original time of the events .

And it does so by incorporating elements referring to the fear that many Anglo-Saxons feel about what they do not know (currently applicable to the immigration issue), referring to the predatory process of gentrification (which currently affects many disadvantaged communities) and giving considerable space to some dialogues in Spanish that, in this case, do not come with English subtitles.

DON’T LOOK UP

Director: Adam McKay

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence

Genre: Sci-Fi / Comedy

Two weeks have passed since NASA officially announced the implementation of a mission aimed at testing the effectiveness of a novel technology that aims to deflect asteroids that could put our planet at risk. And only yesterday, the same institution announced the imminent arrival of one of these celestial objects, which will apparently pass close to Earth’s orbit.

Apart from any fear or conspiracy theory that the aforementioned may provoke, it is a certainly disturbing coincidence with the premiere of “Don’t Look Up” (available in theaters from this Friday and on Netflix from December 24), a production that, instead of taking the heroic and jingoistic route of “Armaggedon” (the blockbuster with Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck of the late ’90s), poses a similar apocalyptic dilemma at the hands of an even more impressive cast which features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, but in a much more cynical and satirical way.

Here, after discovering the imminent arrival of a ‘planet-killer’ comet, two little-known astronomers (played by the ever-competent DiCaprio and Lawrence) embark on a desperate fight to try to get the president of the United States (Streep, always great) take urgent action on it while you are involved in a public scandal.

In addition to dealing with the indifference and political profiteering generated by circumstances, scientists have to grapple with ‘conspiranoids’ and deniers (does that sound familiar?) Throughout an adventure that has unnecessarily raucous moments and that She frequently loses her compass, but it never ceases to be entertaining under the guidance of its director and screenwriter Adam McKay (“Step Brothers,” “Vice”).

BEING THE RICARDOS

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, JK Simmons

Genre: Drama / Biography

Is there still someone who is not familiar with the television program “I Love Lucy”, which stopped airing under that specific name in 1967, but has been watched incessantly for many generations? Probably not. After all, as it is said in this film, it was a space that was seen by 60 million people and that practically paralyzed the United States when it released its new chapters, which does not happen at all with the current productions for the small screen.

In that sense, the faces and gestures of Lucille Ball (who played housewife Lucy Ricardo) and Desi Arnaz (who played Ricky Ricardo, musician and Lucy’s husband, and was married to Ball in real life) are immediately recognizable, which inevitably affects the credibility of “Being the Ricardos” (available from this Friday in theaters and from December 21 on Amazon Prime Video), a biographical drama in which famous artists are placed in the hands of two actors with physical aspects completely different from theirs (the American Nicole Kidman and the Spanish Javier Bardem).

But, of course, Kidman and Bardem are very good, which is even more evident in the case of the first, entrusted body and soul not only to the recreation of the public icon, but above all to give consistency to the personality of a woman who always struggled to impose her ideas on the popular ‘sitcom’ and who faced both machismo and the conventions of the time – despite never having presented a truly rebellious proposal.

On the other hand, although the script is ambitious due to its constant time jumps and the inclusion of unnecessary voice-overs, writer and director Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) never loses his sense of rhythm and his ability to marvel at a painstaking period reconstruction that includes the reproduction of the original recording set environments and the fascinating creative discussions that took place before the cameras were put into operation.

AGNES

Director: Mickey Reece

Cast: Molly Quinn, Hayley McFarland, Paul Satchimo

Genre: Horror / Drama / Comedy

“Agnes” (available in select theaters and on Video On Demand starting this Friday) is an especially interesting specimen. Initially, it seems to be an ‘indie’ combination of horror and irreverent comedy about a diabolical possession produced in a nunnery, thus aligning itself with the filmic proposals linked to exorcisms; but later, when he unexpectedly leaves the confines of the same enclosure, he confronts us with the story of a girl full of conflicts and in search of her identity.

In that sense, it could be said that it contains two films in one, which is generally a problem in a work of this kind because it indicates a lack of decision on the part of its creators. However, without being unassailable -not much less-, “Agnes” is far from being a conventional film, and the fact that its entire first part already gives indications of ‘rarity’ (both on the narrative and visual levels) somehow prepares the viewer to engage in a journey that is not exactly predictable and that goes far beyond the confines of the horror genre.

That first part introduces us to the lady who gives the film its name – a young nun who has begun to hurl insults left and right and is completely out of control – but the leading role really falls on Father Donaghue (Ben Hall). , a certainly striking exorcist, while what follows after gives almost complete leadership to Mary (Molly Quinn), a friend of Agnes who leaves the religious center to try to undertake a secular life that will not be easy for her.

Although there seems to be an obvious disconnect between the two accounts, the point of agreement seems to be the original comments made about the dogmas of Christianity and the ways in which they affect (and even ruin) the lives of its most staunch practitioners.

WHITE ON WHITE

Director: Theo Court

Cast: Alfredo Castro, Lars Rudolph, Lola Rubio

Genre: Historical Drama

The precise option for fans of Latin American cinema who are not afraid to face slow and contemplative proposals completely unrelated to the ‘mainstream’ arrives this week from the hand of “Blanco en blanco” (available from this Friday at Laemmle’s Monica Film Center in Los Angeles and called “White on White” in English), a work that, in addition to its artistic merits, has been chosen by Chile in order to try a nomination in the category of Best International Film at the Oscar.

As you may have already guessed, “Blanco en Blanco” -which never ceases to impress visually- is not necessarily an accessible film due to the patience it employs to show us evolution (or should we rather say involution? ) of a photographer from the early twentieth century who travels to a rural region of the South American nation to take a professional portrait of the girlfriend of a landowner of American origin.

Despite the fact that the girl is extremely young (which sows discomfort in the viewer from the beginning of the film), the artist (now older, and played by the excellent and experienced Alfredo Castro) falls in love with her, which leads him to get involved into a series of entanglements and eventually committing to a local system of systematic abuses against the indigenous population that leads us to an impressive climax of royal inspiration.

Beyond how endless its middle part can be, the ending and the beginning of the story, added to the powerful social discourse raised by the director and co-writer Theo Court, amply justify the viewing of a film that presents more than one challenge, but that he knows what he wants and that he does it without any concession.