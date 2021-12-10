Covid-19 bends DiCaprio to streaming

Like his friend, the principal Martin Scorsese, Leonardo Dicaprio was shown, until a few years ago, concerned about the rapid penetration that the streaming in the world of entertainment. However, something happened so that he decided to release Don’t look up, along with Netflix. What was it Simple: the pandemic Covid-19.

“We’re entering this broadcast age where things are immediate, where you suddenly have eight episodes of a brilliant new show that you can watch almost every day,” says the Oscar-winning actor, who is about to release this film with the also Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.

The Adam McKay-directed film can be seen in select theaters, but the big bet is on streaming.

“These moments have led us to have to look for alternatives to be able to bring our work to the people and in that way we have had to adapt. Today, this is a tool that allows us actors to keep seeing our work ”, he explains.

The film tells the story of two astronomers who must embark on a media tour to alert humanity that a comet is on a collision course with Earth.

For DiCaprio, the plot is a metaphor for the global warming and even the pandemic itself, since in the film there are skeptics who do not believe that the Earth is in danger of colliding with the meteorite, as is the case with those who do not believe in climate change or the coronavirus.

“We work a lot trying to understand the frustration of the scientific community, how one would handle this maximum situation of frustration when realizing that the world is falling apart. How do you take this off? ”, Highlights Leonardo.



Meryl Streep plays President Janie Orlean.

Fiction vs. reality

The film was filmed at the height of the pandemic, wearing masks, something that DiCaprio found more meaningful.

“It was fascinating. You know, this is the pandemic of the 100 years, the one in which we realized that we are all going through the same thing on Earth; that is why I connected with this script about the climate crisis, what we are seeing now with forest fires, massive hurricanes and all these catastrophes … Little by little it gets worse ”, he laments.

"The Covid struck with a completely new scientific argument and this is a film that resulted from that particular moment": Leonardo DiCaprio, Actor.

For Leonardo, who in the last decade has stood out for his activism in favor of the environment, this was the main reason for joining this project, which opens on December 24 through Netflix.

Adam created this movie with a sense of urgency about a comet hitting Earth six months from now and how science has become politicized. I am grateful to play a character who draws on many of the people I have met from the scientific community, in particular climate scientists, who have been trying to communicate the urgency of this problem, “he says.

DiCaprio believes that Don’t look up it will resonate a lot with those who see it, who will be able to feel identified with what the world has experienced in the last almost two years.

“The Covid struck with a completely new scientific argument and this is a movie made from that moment.

“I had been waiting for something like this and it landed in my lap, I worked with incredible people,” he emphasizes of the film in which Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and Rob Morgan, among others, also act.

