Comet Leonard reaching its maximum level of approach to Earth

The comet Leonard, discovered earlier this year, is about to reach its maximum level of approach to the Earth, 35 million kilometers away, and its long tail will be visible next Sunday in the northern hemisphere, as well as during the second half of December in the southern hemisphere, announced the Pars-PSL Observatory.

Since the beginning of December, the small rocky and icy body can be observed before the first light of dawn, with a “good pair of binoculars or a telescope,” the Observatory said in a statement, the AFP news agency reported.

Next Sunday, the comet will reach its closest approach to Earth, just over 35 million kilometers, that is to say a quarter of the distance between the Earth and the Sun. And from mid to late December it will be visible in the southern hemisphere, “but as it rushes towards the Sun, it will be increasingly difficult to observe”, as being “quickly drowned out by the light of dawn”.

The comet was detected in January 2021 by astronomer Greg Leonard, with a telescope in Arizona, United States, and owes its name to its discoverer. By studying its orbit, astronomers deduced that it came from the Oort cloud, a deposit of several hundred billion comets located at the edge of the solar system, AFP added.

It is a “long period” comet, which would have “already circled the Sun about 83,000 years ago,” according to Nicolas Biver, a CNRS astrophysicist at the Observatory. On December 18, it will pass near Venus, return “to its original home” and will probably be expelled permanently from the solar system, concludes AFP.

The comet will be seen on December 14.

