Coldplay in Lima: ticket prices and areas for your concert at the National Stadium

The leader of the British band Coldplay, Chris Martin, during a concert. EFE / DAN PELED / Archive



Coldplay confirmed a few days ago that it will perform in Peru on September 20, 2022. The expectation for the concert stirred up all its Peruvian fans, as the English band returns to our capital after six years on the national stages.

Now, Teletickek announced through its social networks the price of the tickets and the areas that the band’s concert will have in 2022, which is part of its “Music of the Spheres” world tour.

PRICES AND AREAS

Central West: 764.75 soles

West 1: 690 soles

West 2: 506 soles

Court 1: 793.50 soles

Court 2: 517.50 soles

Central East: 764.75 soles

East 1: 690 soles

East 2: 506 soles

North Stand: 172.50 soles

WITH 15% DISCOUNT

Central West: 665 soles

West 1: 600 soles

West 2: 440 soles

Court 1: 690 soles

Court 2: 450 soles

Central East: 665 soles

East 1: 600 soles

East 2: 440 soles

North Stand: 150 soles

Ticket sales will begin this Monday, December 13 for all Interbank customers, while on Wednesday 15 it will be for the general public.

WITH CAMILA CABELLO

The English band will bring Camila Cabello as an opening act and that would attract the young audience that follows the former Fifth Harmony member.

The official fan club in Peru of Coldplay posted on his Twitter account a preview of the announcement of the venues where the band will perform as part of their world tour “Music of the Spheres.”

“Finally our dream begins to come true, Brothers & Sisters … first sighting of the spheres in our country projected in the Huaca Pucllana”says the tweet.

The band had only confirmed concerts in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Brazil. Mexico and Argentina, where due to the success of ticket sales Coldplay decided to add three more dates.

KEEP READING

Coldplay with Camila Cabello confirm concert in Lima for September 20, 2022

Furor with the return of Coldplay to Argentina: they add two new dates due to the great demand for tickets

Coldplay announces its “Music Of The Spheres World Tour” tour, in Mexico it will offer three dates in 2022