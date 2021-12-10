Coldplay in Lima: ticket prices and areas for your concert at the National Stadium
Coldplay confirmed a few days ago that it will perform in Peru on September 20, 2022. The expectation for the concert stirred up all its Peruvian fans, as the English band returns to our capital after six years on the national stages.
Now, Teletickek announced through its social networks the price of the tickets and the areas that the band’s concert will have in 2022, which is part of its “Music of the Spheres” world tour.
PRICES AND AREAS
Central West: 764.75 soles
West 1: 690 soles
West 2: 506 soles
Court 1: 793.50 soles
Court 2: 517.50 soles
Central East: 764.75 soles
East 1: 690 soles
East 2: 506 soles
North Stand: 172.50 soles
WITH 15% DISCOUNT
Central West: 665 soles
West 1: 600 soles
West 2: 440 soles
Court 1: 690 soles
Court 2: 450 soles
Central East: 665 soles
East 1: 600 soles
East 2: 440 soles
North Stand: 150 soles
Ticket sales will begin this Monday, December 13 for all Interbank customers, while on Wednesday 15 it will be for the general public.
WITH CAMILA CABELLO
The English band will bring Camila Cabello as an opening act and that would attract the young audience that follows the former Fifth Harmony member.
The official fan club in Peru of Coldplay posted on his Twitter account a preview of the announcement of the venues where the band will perform as part of their world tour “Music of the Spheres.”
“Finally our dream begins to come true, Brothers & Sisters … first sighting of the spheres in our country projected in the Huaca Pucllana”says the tweet.
The band had only confirmed concerts in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Brazil. Mexico and Argentina, where due to the success of ticket sales Coldplay decided to add three more dates.
