Cinema: the main releases for the coming months

The year is coming to an end, but there is still time for some movie premieres. So that fans don’t get lost in the midst of so much celebration and end-of-the-year party, these are some of the biggest movies to be released in the coming months.

Sing 2

The second part of the animated musical will hit theaters on December 22. The film will add several established actors such as Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Leticia Wright, Nick Kroll and Eric Andre.

Matrix Resurrections

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, especially for science fiction fans. This is the fourth installment in the successful franchise that will once again feature Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss in the roles of Neo and Trinity, respectively.

The film will hit theaters and on the HBO Max platform on December 22.

The 355

The year will begin with an interesting spy movie starring a group of renowned actresses, including Jessica Chstain, Penelope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o.

The film is directed by Simon Kingberg and should hit theaters on January 15.

Morbius

The Sony Pictures film will feature Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson. It follows the story of the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius who, according to the synopsis, suffers from a rare blood disease, so he attempts a dangerous cure that afflicts him with a form of vampirism.

Morbius should be released in theaters on January 28.

The Black Phone

Of course, in the next releases there is also room for suspense. The Black Phone is a film starring Ethan Hawke that shows the story of a 13-year-old boy who is kidnapped by a sadistic murderer. The film hits theaters on February 4.

marry me

February will also introduce us to this romantic comedy from Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Specialized critics have defined it as the ideal setting to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The film also has songs by Jennifer López and Maluma. It opens on February 11.

Uncharted

A long-awaited movie to start the year. Uncharted It is based on the popular video game saga of the same name and will feature performances by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The first previews have excited viewers, especially lovers of video games and the adventure genre. It opens on February 18.

Turning Red

This interesting animated bet from Disney and Pixar shows a 13-year-old girl who is torn between being the obedient daughter and being carried away by the chaos of adolescence. The problem is that, in full development, every time the young woman gets very excited she ends up turned into a giant red panda. Turning Red opens in theaters on March 11.

