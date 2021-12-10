Christian Tabó will be Rayados player

Monterrey He was looking for new blood to add to the squad, a player who gives him a change in the attack front, but also outside his own MX League so that he would not face a prolonged time of adaptation in the soccer of our country.

And they found it charrúa blood so that you never lose a ball and wet your shirt properly, nothing more than Christian Tabó is a new player of the Monterrey and will be integrated from now to the team to be present in the preseason on the beach.

The 28-year-old had a good semester with him Puebla by getting the best scoring rate since you are in the MX League, with six annotations, in addition to delivering assistance. Serves as far right and can also play like second front.

With this incorporation it will be Maximiliano Meza the one that they move as inside on the right to be the one who manages the albiazul attack.

Tabó came to Mexican soccer at Atlas at Opening 2015 being up to the 2016, but returned to Uruguay on loan at the cost of adaptation. However, he returned six months later not to leave.

Yielded in Atlas and was bought by Puebla Janl 2018 where it became the 2021 at best player of the squad, which also has as a seasoning that it has known how to mark the Monterrey, he did so even in the matchday 1 from the previous tournament.

Now he will join the Albiazules ranks, to seek the best performance in the sector on the right, giving greater weapons to the squad. Taking in turn the place of Joel campbell, which does not continue in the campus and would return to León.

Monterrey seeks to give continuity to the campus, adding charrúa blood to improve the offense, an element that will be integrated from the preseason and that knows the Liga MX.

