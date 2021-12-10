Chris Pratt saves the world in his new movie “Tomorrow’s War”

Marvel actor Chris Pratt is back to do what he does best… save the world. But this time, not like Star-Lord.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is the star of the new original film from Amazon Studios in conjunction with Skydance Media and Lit Entertainment Group, “Tomorrow’s War.”

The futuristic science fiction production is set in the year 2051 with the world in shock, after a group of time travelers deliver a catastrophic message.

In 30 more years, humanity will be losing a world war against a deadly alien species, and the only hope for humanity’s survival is that soldiers and civilians of the present are sent to the future and join the fight against aliens.

This is when Chris Pratt appears, who will play Dan Forester, a kind family man who is determined to save the world for his daughters and future grandchildren.

It is for this purpose that he teams up with a brilliant scientist, and his own parents, to rewrite the fate of the planet and secure our future.

CHRIS PRATT DEBUTS IN PRODUCTION

The film is directed by Chris McKay, Director of LEGO Batman: The Movie, while its script is in charge of Zach Dean.

And one of the big surprises is that Chris Pratt makes his debut as executive producer of the appointment, along with producer Rob Cowan (Aquaman), Brian Oliver (Rocketman) and Bradley J Fisher (Coming 2 America).

TRAILER

The first trailer of the film is now available, which shows us Crhis Pratt from the door of a moving helicopter, ready for action, in a world semi destroyed by this future war.

The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.