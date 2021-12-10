Chris Hemsworth made a cameo in Loki and nobody noticed

The last episode of Loki had so many things that we did not realize that he himself Chris Hemsworth appeared in it.

Surely you are right now reviewing every second of the fifth chapter wondering how it is possible that you missed the cameo of Chris Hemsworth when it is not exactly someone who goes unnoticed.

The actor who plays Thor in the MCU made a cameo in Loki, Yes, confirmed by Kate Herron, the director of the episode, in an interview with For All Nerds. However, the Australian’s appearance was not physical, but vocal.

And it turns out that that mini Thor that we saw trapped in a jar (Throg is his official name, from Thor and frog, frog in English) and that he shouted “AHHHH” had the voice of Chris Hemsworth.

But it was not a recycled recording of any of the previous films, far from it. The producers of Loki They called the Hollywood star to record something new and introduce it in the series.

In this way Loki added another little nod to history from which one of the most important and beloved characters of the MCU, because if something is clear, it is that Thor’s brother has been the true star of these 13 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For those who did not realize the scene (it is very short) or saw it in another language, here is the moment in English where it can be perfectly appreciated that the Throg’s voice is effectively Chris Hemsworth. Will we hear it again in the final?

You may also like:

Loki comes into our lives as an elaborate joke about determinism and continuity.

Loki consolidates in an intriguing, and surprising, second episode

Loki unfolds his full potential for heterodoxy in a superb fifth episode