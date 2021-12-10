Chris Hemsworth is funnier than ever Thor: Love and Thunder

Actress Karen Gillan says we’ve never seen Chris Hemsworth so funny as in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the epic return of Chris Hemsworth to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. The last time we saw him was in Avengers: Endgame (2019) together with Guardians of the Galaxy and that will be how the movie will start. Therefore, we will see it with Star lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

While promoting his new movie Gunpowder Milkshake, the actress Karen gillan spoke about Thor: Love and Thunder:

“My reaction to reading the script was one of emotion”. Karen Gillan said. It was as if this was going to be an incredible journey. He is Taika at his best and his greatest Taika. I think the Guardians are just fun, and also Chris Hemsworth is even funnier than the last time we saw Thor. “

What will the movie be about?

On Thor: Love and Thunder we will see again Chris Hemsworth like the God of Thunder, but this time he has yielded the throne of Asgard to Valkyria (Tessa Thompson). He will live great adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy until they separate, probably because of the great villain. Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale). Then the power of Thor will receive him Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and they have also assured that they will present the Olympian gods with Zeus (Russell Crowe).

Director Taika waititi He has already commented that the film will be a real madness. Are you looking forward to seeing Chris Hemsworth funnier than ever? Leave us your comments below.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on May 6, 2022. While we wait for the first trailer to arrive, we can see all the films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in the Disney Plus streaming platform.