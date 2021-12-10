Cholesterol: this beet juice helps lower blood levels

The cholesterol It is a type of fat that serves as a source of energy for our body to carry out all the tasks it carries out during the day. But the excess of this compound can cause overweight, obesity, clogging the arteries and increase the risk of suffering from diabetes or heart disease.

Hypertension, cardiovascular disease, or a chronic disease could be a consequence of having high cholesterol or high blood pressure. high triglycerides. Therefore, taking care of eating, avoiding products high in sugars and saturated fats or exercising regularly are necessary measures to improve health.

Along with these actions, there are also other measures that can help control triglyceride and cholesterol levels, like drinking natural juices. For this reason, we tell you how to prepare this beet and carrot juice, which you can take every morning and help your body reduce cholesterol levels.

How to prepare beet juice?

The beetroot It is a vegetable that is characterized by being a rich source of nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, vitamin C and fiber. It also fights inflammation, lowers blood pressure, and helps detoxify the blood and liver. Finally, it is ideal for reducing cholesterol levels in the blood.

To prepare the juice you need four carrots washed and peeled, three beets large washed and peeled, four cups of natural orange juice and natural water.

To prepare the juice you need to put the beets, carrots and a cup of orange juice in the blender. Blend the ingredients until you get a homogeneous mixture. Then mix and strain the juice into the pitcher. Then you can add a little juice or water, if it seems too heavy.

