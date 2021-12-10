Checo Pérez on the Abu Dhabi GP: ‘I have doubts’

The Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), that, whatever happens on Sunday, the World Cup will finish fourth Formula 1, declared this Friday after marking the fifth time in the free practice day at Yas Marina, the circuit that hosts the last Grand Prix of the year, that of Abu Dhabi, who thinks they have “work to do tonight”.

“I don’t know how much the track has improved since last year. It’s still fun to drive, but I have doubts on whether it will improve the competition “, said ‘Checo’, born 31 years ago in Jalisco (Guadalajara), who has two victories and fifteen podiums in Formula 1.

“I think we have work to do overnight after today’s sessions,” said the Mexican, who this year won in Azerbaijan and added another four podiums, finishing third in France, Turkey, United States and, before his fans, in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack from Mexico City.

“We ran very different setups on the two cars, so we have a lot of information that we must analyze in detail and choose the best for qualifying, “said the brave pilot from Guadalajara this Friday in Yas Marina.

“There will still be learning to do in our last free practice, to face the qualifying on Saturday with strength,” commented the teammate from Max verstappen, who will play the title this Sunday with the seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): both have the same points (369.5), but the Dutchman is the leader because he has one more victory this year (9).

