Carmelita Salinas appeared in this Hollywood movie and you can see it on Netflix

Show business has shocked the night of December 9 because it was announced that the actress Carmelita Salinas died after being since last November 11 in the hospital.

Almost a month after being hospitalized, the life of the famous actress reached the end, this due to problems derived from the stroke that had her in a coma for almost a month, which in turn had her in therapy intensive, with assisted breathing and feeding through a probe.

It is known that the famous Carmen Salinas suffered the breaking off from a blood vessel in the brain, almost always in an artery, causing bleeding in and around the brain, which is the part of the system nervous central in the skull.

A movie to remember Carmelita Salinas

Under this complex panorama in which thousands of people are saying goodbye to the famous Mexican actress, producer, singer and politician, now some users on social networks have suggested that the best way to maintain long live the famous memory is through their films.

That is why below we present the recommendation of a film that has stood out in the history of productions in which it participated Carmelita Salinas.

This is mainly because it is a film that represented one of Carmelita Salinas’ first approaches to Hollywood cinema, and it is about the film “Man on Fire”.

Carmelita Salinas in a Hollywood movie that is now on Netflix

Carmelita Salinas was invited to act in this film directed by Tony Scott, who in 2004 premiered “Man on Fire” one of his action films that attracted the most attention from the public. Mexican, by the plot, by the scenes, some of them filmed in Mexico City and Puebla.

In this film Carmelita Salinas She is interrogated because she allegedly has some information regarding the disappearance of a girl, this being the central issue of the headband.

It is worth noting that in addition to Carmelita, the cast included several of the Mexican actors of the moment, including Jesús Ochoa, Roberto Sosa, Mario Zaragoza.

In the film we can see the famous Carmelita Salinas with an antagonistic role, acting alongside Oscar winner Denzel Washington, who won the Oscar for Director’s ‘Training Day’ Antoine Fuqua.

Here is the trailer for this one production which is available on Netflix, with the intention of promoting the legacy left by the recently deceased and beloved actress Carmelita Salinas.

