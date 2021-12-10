Cardi B defends discriminated women of color in strip club (VIDEO)

As often happens, a video of Cardi B It goes viral, but this time it was for a good cause. He was walking into a Miami nightclub when a group of black women approached him. They claimed that security was deliberately preventing black women from entering while other people were passing freely.

Cardi B, of course, used her voice to try to resolve the situation. “You gon ‘let black women in”Cardi can be heard saying to security in the hallway. «Let black women in here … Security, let them in«He snapped.

After repeating his application of letting women into staff security A few more times, the staff told Cardi that they would allow black women to record the club entrance video after she entered.

🎥 | Cardi and Offset last night arriving at Club 11Miami. – cardi “Let the black women in hea, nah let them in!” pic.twitter.com/Cw3T4pYyfV – Cardi B News  (@CardiNewss) December 4, 2021

E11EVEN, the nightclub that happened, issued a statement to Billboard:

«E11EVEN is proud to welcome guests regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, or sexual orientation. The referenced video is taken out of context as it does not show the front door, but rather the back door that is used exclusively for talent and guests chosen at their own discretion. E11EVEN welcomes thousands of diverse guests through its front door every day«.

It was unclear if Cardi B’s application went into effect and the women were allowed in. One of them even claimed that she was the wife of a soccer player and intended to pay for a table, but she was still prohibited.