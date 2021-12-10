Camila Cabello and her Latin version of ‘good 4 u’

Camila Cabello has not only just declared herself one of the biggest fans of Olivia rodrigo, but the best singer to cover the 18-year-old Californian. Very in the Latin style, Camila covered the viral theme good 4 u at BBC radio 1 live lounge, and made everyone dance to the rhythm of salsa.

“A bit of a mix in BBC radio 1 live lounge! ”, Wrote the girlfriend of Shawn mendes along with a part of the song that both his fans and Olivia’s liked. “good 4 u of the queen, Olivia Rodrigo ”, he added for those who would like to search for the song in its original version or in the voice of Camila.

In the video, in addition to singing perfectly one of the viral themes of social networks, Camila wore her long and straight hair with the help of extensions. The native of Cuba wore white pants and a jacket at the waist and long on the sides with black and shiny applications, design of Christian siriano.

To dance with Don’t go yet

Camila did not forget her own topics for this presentation that has given much to talk about. In addition to the Olivia Rodrigo song, she performed her catchy Don’t go yet, which has everyone dancing for a few weeks.

In mid-August she gave us a preview of what this live would be like, although she only showed on her social networks the look she was wearing and how proud she felt for her participation in the English radio network.

