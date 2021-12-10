BTS increases searches for the word “I love you” in sign language in 2021 – El Sol de Tampico

Promoting an inclusive society is something that every day we can find in some spots, schools, institutions and more, however the band Bts went to work and managed to become the most inclusive band of the year by using sign language in their MV and with this, Google searches for said language increased.

“Permission To Dance” was an amazing song and that for him ARMY of the group represented a halo of hope and happiness, in addition to being ideal for singing and dancing, he invited them to learn sign language, especially to look for “I love you” and thus recreate each scene in the video.

In accordance with “The year in search 2021” that Google shared the phrase “I love you” was what the public most searched for and thus recreate the movements of South Korean artists.

“This year, BTS and other K-pop stars included sign language in their choreography, so the world searched for more than ever I love you in sign language.

HOW DO I SAY I LOVE YOU IN SIGN LANGUAGE?

The influence it has today Bts It has been used to send positive messages and do good deeds in order to show its human side and the song “Permission to Dance” managed to unite nations with the signs “I love you”, “Peace”, “Fun” and “Dance”.

The Fundación Telefónica explains that in the manual alphabet, the letters I + L + Y are used in English to say I love you, then the sum of all those letters in a single hand at the same time, make the sign known as “ILY” which Means I love you.

It is important to mention that in the song “Butter” they also made a sign in order to refer to the word butter, showing that those who cannot listen to it can understand the messages they seek to convey in their songs.

SIGNALING LANGUAGE USED BY INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS

Various artists have also sought to reach their non-hearing audiences through their language, including Paul McCartney, Jhonny Depp and Natalie Portman with “My Valentine”; Sia with “Soon We’ll Be Found”; Ed Sheeran with the song “You Need Me and“ I Don’t Need You ”, as well as Tom the Lion with“ Silent Partner ”, to name a few.

In this, inclusive scenarios also include Tim Sweeney, American Autors, Ingrid Michaelson and more who hope that the phrase “I love you” will continue to be one of the most sought after in order for more people to promote love as BTS has done.