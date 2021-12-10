Boss who fired 900 employees over Zoom apologizes

The apology from the boss who fired 900 employees through Zoom has come after a wave of criticism that put Better.com, the company where he works, in check.

After the arrival of the pandemic, Zoom became the setting for school classes, work meetings, calls with friends and / or family, and, in general, an extremely important space given the scarcity of human contact in the world.

To this day, Zoom remains an important and very useful tool, especially for companies that adhere to the hybrid model to carry out their day-to-day business.

However, as we have seen in the last year and a half, some users uncovered various practices of what can be considered as “authority figures”, be it teachers, delegates, bosses, etc., events that had a significant impact after go viral on social media.

A few days ago, entering these topics, the case of a Better.com delegate was disclosed in which, through Zoom, he fired 900 of his workers. The video was shared on social media and immediately went viral.

Among all the reactions it provoked, the majority were criticisms and negative comments about the little tact that an “authority figure” showed in front of those who were still his employees and, even, had important repercussions for the company where he works, Better.com, filling with negative reviews to the website.

Vishal Garg, the Better.com delegate who went viral, has come out to apologize, according to information from The Independent. According to what was reported by the portal, these were Garg’s words:

“I want to apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week. I did not show the proper amount of respect and appreciation for the people affected and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to make the dismissals, but when I communicated I made a mistake in the execution. By doing so, I embarrassed them, ”he explained. In addition, he said he felt “deeply regretful” and “committed to learning from the situation.”

Of course, it is a delicate subject, since this type of situation, when carried out through digital platforms, first, it is very easy to make them viral once they are uploaded to social networks.

However, the central issue is, precisely, the little tact or little respect that an “authority figure” should supposedly have in these types of meetings and, in general, in dealing with their employees, regardless of whether they are going to be fired. or not.

And it is that, on the other hand, this speaks of how a boss should behave, in this case, in front of his workers in a complicated situation, which has been the reason for criticism and negative comments against the Better.com company due to to the “mismanagement” that was done at a difficult time.

The incident occurred a few days ago, where through Zoom the delegate made a massive dismissal with the following words: “if you are on this call, you are part of the unfortunate group that is being fired. Your employment here is terminated with immediate effect. ”

Now read: