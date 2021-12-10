Birthday! A review of the best musical performances of Amanda Seyfried

U.S-. On December 3, the popular Amanda seyfried She turned 36 years old, a day she celebrated surrounded by her family. The actress is recognized by several films such as the iconic Mean girls, the cult film Jennifer’s Body or recent First Reformed Y Mank. However, to commemorate her legacy, the celebration will focus on her angelic and melodious voice.

In 2008, Seyfried made his debut in musical films by the hand of Mamma Mia!, the adaptation of the hit show by Broadway. The actress made a radical leap in her career with her portrayal of Sophie, Donna’s daughter, played by the masterful Meryl streep. They both shone when performing the most successful songs of ABBA, as their exciting duo on Slipping Through My Fingers.

The young Seyfried he also opened the film with his portrayal of I have a dream and the danceable theme Honey, honey with her friends. The actress even showed her sensual side with Lay All Your Love on Me alongside Sky, played by Dominic cooper. The romance and passion between them crossed the screen and they had a brief romance that lasted only two years.

Four years later, in 2012, Seyfried starred Les Miserables, the film adaptation of the musical by Broadway. The challenge for this film was even greater, as the actors had to perform the songs live, while filming the scenes. The actress played Cossete, the daughter of convict Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) and the crush of Marius (Eddie Redmayne).

Although the character of Seyfried he did not have a song as a soloist, his sweet voice was showcased in songs like A Heart Full of Love or One Day More. In 2018 the second part of Mamma Mia!, film that nobody expected. The film was shattered by the critics, but the musical moments kept their magic. The character of the birthday girl had more prominence, and returned to thrill with a duet with Streep in My Love, My Life.