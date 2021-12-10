Billie Eilish surprises with the premiere of the video clip for ‘Male fantasy’

Billie eilish he surprises with every job he does and is that, with only nineteen years old, it is one of the great musical phenomena of the world. This time it has been with the video clip of another song that is included in his second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’. The Californian artist has been evolving since its inception and, in particular, has made a great change since her first album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’.

‘Male Fantasy’ is the theme chosen as the next single, after having also presented us as a single ‘my future’, ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘Your Power’, ‘Lost Cause’ and ‘NDA’. The sixth chosen is a very intimate romantic ballad in which the channel has been, a concept that he has represented in an excellent way in the video clip.

“Directing and editing this video has been a joy and a better experience from start to finish”, said the American after announcing the launch of her next video clip. “It has been a very fun and very, very satisfying task,” he wanted to add about the work done. And it is that he has managed to give him a point of view so own that he has made clear in the video clip the suffering of that experience.

In this second studio album by the American singer, already released last summer, we can appreciate the growth of the artist when going from more energetic rhythms to more nostalgic ones. We can also appreciate this characteristic in his videos when we see the aesthetics that are now simpler and more intimate. With ‘Happier Than Ever’ we knew that a change was coming that continues to highlight in all his songs on the album. “I can’t forget you, no matter what I do, I can’t hate you”, is one of the phrases of the last song that makes up the album that shows her anguish without wanting to put makeup on her.

Billie Eilish has already announced confirmed dates for her album presentation tour. Among its destinations we can see cities in the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. Nevertheless, Spain is not within their plans at the moment, so we will have to wait if it decides to land in our country. Her Spanish fans really want to see her on stage!