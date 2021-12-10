Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish Credit: Bang Showbiz

Singer Billie Eilish is already working on her third album, just a few months after the release of ‘Happier Than Ever’, her second LP. It was the brother and main producer of the interpreter, Finneas O’Connell, who made the news known in conversation with Rolling Stone magazine.

“I think we have a lot to say. We have cast the net in the ocean and for now we are taking out small pieces. But when we have explored all that thoroughly, we will find the treasure and we will have our album. We are very excited about it,” he said. Finneas to publication.

Despite the good reviews received by ‘Happier Than Ever’ and the enthusiastic reception that the public gave it in its first weeks on the market, the truth is that currently the album has been clearly overshadowed by the latest releases of other heavyweights of the industry, like Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and, above all, Adele, so it is understandable that Billie and her brother are already greasing the machinery to continue producing new music.

However, Finneas has rejected the possibility of releasing new record material with his famous sister in the year 2022, which is when the world tour will begin with which the pop star will breathe new life to the songs of ‘Happier Than Ever’ , an album that still has a lot to offer and that will undoubtedly earn money with its live performances.