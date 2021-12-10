Ben Affleck spoke of his past and his plans to be a present father | Famous

Jennifer Gernery Ben got married in 2005, that same year they welcomed their first daughter, Violet, four years later Seraphina arrived and, finally, in 2012, Samuel was born.

After the divorce of the actor with Jennifer, the famous has not put aside his paternity. Thanks to an interview, he has shown that he wants to be a good father and be with his children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel at all times.

Affleck revealed to WSJ Magazine about the importance of having not one, but two parents present in a child’s life, as it is something that he did not have.

“It is important to have two parents for the upbringing and education of a child. The most important thing for me is to be a good parent. Children need to be taught. What to do, how to behave. What should be their values. The ways in that my father did that for me are really significant, as are the ways in which he was absent, “Ben said.

In Ben Affleck’s childhood there was not always his father

The childhood of the celebrity was overshadowed by his father, who was only on some occasions, a fact that he does not want to repeat. The famous believes in positive reinforcement for raising children.

“You need a father for positive reinforcement. I got it from my father, and I missed him when he wasn’t there. Somehow I could see both sides: growing up with, and without, a father.”

Ben Affleck’s addictions

Regarding his addictions, he mentioned that the prospect of losing everything, both his family and his career, was what motivated him to become sober and quit his addiction, something his father also struggled with.

“And yes, there were times when I really faced what was most important to me and the prospect of losing it. And that’s what finally changed things for me. “

His friendship with Matt Damon

On the other hand, the actor told GQ magazine the importance of his friendship with Matt Damon, a Hollywood actor whom he met before reaching fame and they have had a relationship since childhood.

“I can’t speak for Matt but my own type of sanity and mental health really benefited from having someone I grew up with and knew as a child who was also going through something similar, this 20+ year journey of being in the public eye. : with whom could I honestly reflect on it, talk about things, be myself, with whom I knew why we were friends, why he was interested and loved me, why did he love him. “