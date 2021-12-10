Ben Affleck recounts the traumas of his childhood and the importance of the role of father – Publimetro Chile

Ben affleck He has shown himself to be an exemplary father despite the divorce with Jennifer Garner, who is the mother of his children.

The Batman protagonist has been left on more than one occasion sharing with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

The lack of his father in his childhood It led him to appreciate the meaning of being a father and fulfilling his role in parenting.

Ben Affleck confesses the absence that marked him in his childhood

Ben confessed in an interview with WSJ Magazine, that he could not always count on the presence of his father when he was a child and for him it is vital that his children grow up with both of their parents present.

“It is important to have two parents for the upbringing and education of a child. The most important thing for me is to be a good father ”, he expressed. – Ben affleck

The current couple of Jennifer Lopez He spoke about the values ​​that his father instilled in him but also the great pain that his absence left him.

“Children need to be taught. What to do, how to behave. What should your values ​​be? The ways my father did that for me are really significant, as are the ways he was absent, ”he said. – Ben affleck

The childhood of interpreter was overshadowed by the addictions her father had with him alcohol.

“I got it from my father, and I missed him when he wasn’t there. Somehow I was able to see both sides: growing up with … and without a father, ”he said. – Ben affleck

He also explained that children need a father in their life for positive reinforcement.

Garner and Affleck maintain a harmonious relationship for the welfare of their three children, despite their differences as a couple.

On 2015, the actress mentioned the magazine Vanity fair that they were both “completely in line with what we expect of them “ when it comes to your children.