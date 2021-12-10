‘Ballerina’: Ana de Armas, in negotiations to become the murderous protagonist of the ‘John Wick’ spin-off – movie news

The universe of the character played by Keanu Reeves increases with a new film about a woman who seeks revenge on those who killed her family.

The assassins universe of John wick increases. It was in 2017 that it was announced that the franchise starring Keanu Reeves had a female spin-off titled Ballerina. Now, four years later, the project has taken a big step forward. As reported Deadline, Ana de Armas is in talks to star in the film.

If the agreement between the actress and the studio is closed, De Armas will get into the skin of a woman raised as a child to become a murderer. After they kill her entire family, the protagonist will set herself the goal of ending all of her guild who murdered her clan.

‘John Wick 3’ opens the way to ‘Ballerina’, the possible female spin-off of the saga

Len Wiseman will direct Ballerina and Shay Hatten, known for writing librettos for Army of the dead by Zack Snyder and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, will take over the script. Precisely this latest film, the third in the series starring Reeves, opens the way to the female spin-off. If you remember the film, there is a moment when John Wick visits a woman played by Anjelica Huston. She is the leader of the Ruska Rome, the organization that trained John Wick himself.

During the encounter between the protagonist and Huston’s character, it is shown on screen how women are trained to be murderers through ballet. Chad Stahelski, franchise director John wick, said the following about Ballerina in THR in 2019: “I think if you read Shay’s script and research the characters, you will find your answer.”. Will any of the girls who appear dancing be the leader of this ‘spin-off’ that could star in De Armas?

‘John Wick 3’: Director Explains Why Ballet Is Used To Train Ruska Roma Assassins

The actress, who has gained a lot of popularity after her roles in Daggers in the back Y Blade runner 2049, continues to accumulate important projects in his filmography. He has recently become one of the most prominent characters in No time to die, the last installment of Daniel Craig as James Bond. Soon we will see her in another action movie: The gray mandirected by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo and starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The film, about a hitman who was once a CIA agent and who is hunted around the world by his former partner, is a Netflix project.

As for the saga starring Reeves, John wick 4 has recently finished filming. The film plans to hit theaters in the United States on May 27, 2022 and the story of the murderer will continue after what happened in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Stahelski returns to be behind the cameras of the fourth installment, which includes among the ranks of its cast Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown and Hiroyuki Sanada; among others.

