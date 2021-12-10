Bad Bunny, Falcao, Atlético Nacional and Shakira, the most trilled on Twitter Colombia

07-15-2021 Twitter logo. RESEARCH POLICY AND OFFICIAL TWITTER TECHNOLOGY



Every year, social networks present a report on what was discussed the most in recent months in order to make visible the themes that had the most force on the platforms, data that works well for those who make content or for opinion and marketing leaders. .

In this case, Twitter presented the analysis How we connect in 2021 #SoloEnTwitter #OnlyOnTwitter in Colombia where all conversations in the country were analyzed in real time with emotions such as the excitement of having sporting events again, messages of support, information, films and awards.

This platform allowed to know the real opinion of the users and also the most used emoticons and labels.

“In an atypical year like 2021, music was the great companion. Twitteros and Twitteras in Colombia dance and sing to very varied rhythms regardless of language; we were excited with the awards and we supported our idols, Hashtag to Hashtag and we shared our favorite video games, “said Twitter.

The awards were the most important conversations for many and fans supported their favorite artists online; and while the ceremonies were seen on television, fans commented on Twitter about each step of the event.

The most mentioned awards were:

1.KCAMexico / KCA

2.MTVMIAW Award

3.iheartAwards

4.PCAs

5.Billborardtnt / BBMAs

Colombians showed the great diversity of tastes for music. The men most mentioned were:

1. Bad Bunny

2.J Balvin

3. Paulo Londra

4 Sebastian Yatra

5. Luis Miguel

6.Marc Anthony

7.Anuel AA

8. Maluma

9. Carlos Vives

10.Juan

While the women who were most talked about were:

1.Shakira

2 Ariana Grande

3.Dua Lipa

4.Camila Cabello

5.Danna Paola

6.Tini

7.Anitta

8.Natti Natasha

9.Mon LaFerte

10.Greeicy Rendón

Twitter also featured the most named international artists, with the English pop genre being the most mentioned.

1 Louis Tomlinson

2.Harry Styles

3.Taylor Swift

4.Selena Gomez

5.Justin Bieber

6.Ed Sheeran

7.Dua Lipa

8.Lady Gaga

9.Rihanna

10.Katy Perry

Twitter also indicated that “the K-pop phenomenon does not stop in Colombia. Again, BTS (@BTS_twt) was the lead band in this conversation, as they not only returned to the stage but also achieved collaborations with international artists such as Coldplay and Meghan Thee Stallion. For its part, the female group BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK) and its members had various projects such as the solo content of ROSÉ and LISA, each with important achievements for women in the music industry ”.

The topics that were talked about the most were Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, 2020 Paralympic Games, Super Bowl LV, UEFA Euro 2020 final and UEFA Champions League final.

Now, the most mentioned athletes in the trills were:

1 Mariana Pajon

2 Caterine Ibargüen

3.Anthony Zambrano

4.Novak Djokovic

5.LeBron James

6.Roger Federer

7.Lewis Hamilton

8.Yulimar Rojas

9. Kevin Durant

10. Rafael Nadal

