Augusto Schuster is vegan and invites you to try this lifestyle

We are always talking about new ways to help the planet, but sometimes we forget that the solution may be right in front of us. As Augusto Schuster decided, a crucial act is to switch to a plant-based diet, which can reduce water use and greenhouse gas emissions from the meat industry. Here we tell you about his decision and how you too can be part of this transformation.

Change is on your plate

“My motivation began after reflecting on the cruelty and industrialization of the animal itself, but today it is extrapolated to everything that eating meat entails and what this industry implies, as well as dairy and the impact on the environment. But above all, it has to do with animals », Augusto Schuster explained about going vegan.

But the truth, this change could not have been done without a little help, since he did not do it alone. Thus, he explains: «I understand that there are thousands of reasons that can make this change in diet difficult, even when you feel like it, that’s why Veganuary is a tool that facilitates and invites people let him try it because that’s how I started ».

What is Veganuary?

This is an international non-profit organization that invites people to live 31 days as vegans. In 2021 alone, 580,000 people participated in 192 countries, and now the former boy Amango is part of the 2022 campaign. Augusto Schuster has been living as a vegan for years, which means that he does not consume animal derived products. That is, no meat, eggs, or dairy, or derivatives that can be made from them.

«I have noticed a lot of difference in my skinWhen I quit dairy, I felt much better, and today I am doing a lot of sports, I have a very active life and it is surprising to see how I have achieved better sports performance and better results following a healthy and vegan diet. It is true that one has to be tidy to eat, but everything is in plants, “he says about his change. Do you dare to try it?

If you are interested in considering veganism, schedule a visit with your nutritionist to see if this diet is for you.