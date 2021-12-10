ATTENTION: The 6 possible rivals of FC Barcelona in the playoffs of the UEFA Europa League

The reality of FC Barcelona, ​​as he said Xavi Hernandez, it’s the UEFA Europa League. The culés could not stay in the maximum European competition, reason why they will have to compete in the second most important tournament of the continent.

Before thinking about the round of 16, the Blaugrana team will have to overcome a playoff tie. Duel back and forth. Their opponent will be any team that finished second in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage, except those from their own country.

THE POSSIBLE RIVALS OF FC BARCELONA – PLAYOFF EUROPA LEAGUE

Rangers.

Napoli.

Olympiacos.

Lazio.

Sporting Braga.

Dinamo Zagreb.

✘ Real Sociedad discarded: same country.

✘ Real Betis ruled out: same country.

FC Barcelona, ​​not being the head of the series, will play Chapter II as a visitor.

THE DATES OF THE EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

First leg matches: February 17th.

February 17th. Return matches: February 24th.

THE DRAW OF THE PLAYOFFS

On monday, december 13, at uefa headquarters.

➦ Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 6:00 am.

➤ Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 7:00 am.

➔ Venezuela and Bolivia: 8:00 am.

➤ Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 9:00 am.

Undefeated data. FC Barcelona had not played in the UEFA Europa League since the 2003/04 season.

Did you know…? It took 21 years for FC Barcelona to be left out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage. More than two decades without living this.