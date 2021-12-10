Atlas animation groups ‘disguised’ themselves as civilians to enter the first leg final against León

Authorities asked that they cover their shirt or any red-black sign to enter the stadium, in addition to giving them access from the back

A sector of the animation groups of the Atlas They had to disguise themselves as civilians to enter the stadium for the first leg final against Lion and go unnoticed by the clubs of the emeralds, on the recommendation of the authorities.

Atlas fans reaching the final leg. ESPN

“The authorities asked us to cover up our shirts or any object of the Atlas to enter “, commented one of the members of the group of fans of the Atlas.

In the previous days, fans of the Atlas denounced that the directive of the Lion I did not want to give them tickets or there were some difficulties for them to enter the first leg final.

“Hopefully the directive of the Atlas see this and demand the same from fans of the Lion when they go to Jalisco, “claimed another of the Guadalajara club’s entertainers.

Initially, the authorities of the Lion They had decided that there would be no access for the animation groups of the Atlas, but later a security operation was mounted that made their presence possible.

The authorities went to pick up the fans of the Atlas About a kilometer away from the Nou Camp stadium, they were asked to dress in civilian clothes and were entered from the back of the stadium.

To avoid contact, the escort, who accompanied the people from Guadalajara, closed the streets through which they passed and thus prevented an incident from occurring.

The followers of Atlas were pointed out days before, because they painted one of the murals that adorn the Estadio del Lion, with logos and reference to “Barra 51”, which was not well received by the locals.

At least, at the entrance, there were no incidents between the baton of the Lion and from Atlas, so the security operations worked.